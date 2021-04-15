Gardaí appeal for camera footage after man dies in Dublin crash

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a crash on the Mitchelstown Road in Ballycoolin, Dublin, on Wednesday, in which a motorcyclist was killed.

The crash happened about 5pm when the motorcyle and car collided at the entrance to Northwest Business Park.

The body of the motorcylist, thought to be in his 30s, was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where a postmortem is expected.

The driver of the car was treated at the scene by emergency services. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí have appealed for any road users who were travelling on the Mitchelstown Road between 4.30pm and 5.30pm yesterday and who may have camera footage, including dashboard camera footage, to make it available them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.