Gardaí appeal for assistance in tracking down Co Cork burglary gang

Gardaí in north Cork have appealed to the public for assistance in helping to track down a gang who carried out a series of burglaries on the Cork-Kerry border before fleeing into forestry.

Gardaí were alerted when they received reports of a silver Volkswagen acting suspiciously in the Knocknagree area near the Kerry border around midday on Friday and gardaí from Millstreet, Co Cork responded.

Gardaí arrived on the scene just as the gang was fleeing after breaking into two houses near Knocknagree Church around 1pm and the gang threw coins stolen in the burglaries at the garda car, smashing its windscreen.

No gardaí were injured and the gang who drove off at speed were pursued by units from Cork West, Cork North, Kerry and Limerick Garda Divisions.

Gardaí caught up with the gang near a windfarm at Gneeves south of Millstreet where they abandoned their car and fled on foot into forestry where gardaí were assisted by local farmers on quad bikes in the search operation.

The search was called off at 8pm on Friday night but gardaí maintained a presence at the forestry overnight and on Saturday, were assisted by army personnel who deployed drones in an effort to locate the suspects.

So far gardaí have failed to find the gang but the car, which was fitted with false number plates, has been removed for a forensic examination by garda technical experts and gardaí are confident of being able to identify the gang.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Gneeveguilla area on Friday and more recently around Gneeves, Millstreet, Rathmore or Ballyvourney is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026-20590.