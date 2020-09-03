Gardaí and HSA investigate death of Louth man who fell from roof

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are continuing to investigate the death of a man who fell off a shed roof in Co Louth last Saturday.

The incident occurred at Louth House, Co Louth, at about 6pm.

The deceased, aged in his late 60s, was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where a postmortem was due to take place.

In a separate incident, gardaí are also investigating the death of a man which occurred after his tractor overturned on a Co Wexford road last Sunday.

The single vehicle incident happened at Ballinabanogue, New Ross, at about 10.15am.

The driver, who was aged in his 70s, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Waterford for a postmortem which was due to take place on Monday.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, as well as anyone who may have camera footage travelling in the Ballinabanogue/ Ballywilliam area at the time.

On Tuesday evening, a 36-year-old pedestrian was also killed in New Ross after being hit by a car.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda station on (051) 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any station.