Galway West: All three Aran islands vote in favour of repeal

Tallies in Galway West are giving a 67 per cent “Yes” vote, with all three Aran islands and Connemara’s Inishbofin voting clearly in favour of repeal.

With some 90 per cent of boxes tallied by the Together for Yes campaign, figures were showing about 67.33 per cent across the constituency.

The Labour Party tally, which was 70 per cent complete by midday at the count centre in Leisureland, Sallthill, was indicating a Yes vote of 66.85 per cent in Galway West.

Some of the highest Yes votes were in the Galway city area, but Cleggan in north Connemara recorded a Yes vote of over 80 per cent, according to the Together for Yes tally.

Letterfrack was running at 74 per cent, Indreabhan at around 72 per cent and Oughterard at 75 per cent.

Inishbofin voted 75 per cent in favour of repeal, while the tallies show the

three Aran islands mirrored this trend.

The largest, Inis Mór, is at just over 68 per cent Yes, while Inis Meáin, which voted against marriage equality, is at 60.1 per per cent in favour of repeal and Inis Oírr 70.83 per cent.

Two Galway West TDs - Fianna Fáil TD Eamon Ó Cuív and Independent TD Noel Grealish - canvassed for a No vote.

However, Labour’s tally recorded a 55 per cent Yes vote in Mr Ó Cuív’s home area of Cornamona, while boxes in Mr Grealish’s area of Carnmore were also clearly in favour of repeal.

Some boxes were only partially tallied, but areas indicating a No vote included Rosmuc in Connemara, Killannin ouside Moycullen, Garrymore in south Mayo and Kilmaine and Ballinrobe in south Mayo.

The highest Yes boxes tallied in the city include one in Knocknacarra at 81.20 per cent, and the Mercy National School at 83.4 per cent.

Counting is underway, and returning officer Marian Chambers-Higgins has asked that there be no overt celebrating in the hall until the count has been completed.