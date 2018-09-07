Gallagher will not use posters in presidential campaign

Presidential hopeful Sean Gallagher has pledged not to put up any plastic posters on poles if he gets the necessary support to run in the presidential election.

Speaking at Cork County Hall where he and fellow would-be candidate, Senator Joan Freeman made presentations to councillors, Mr Gallagher said he believed he had made a decision not to use plastic posters when he ran in 2011 and he would do the same if he gets to run in 2018.

“I know the great work done by Tidy Towns Committees all over the country and back in 2011 I made a decision not to use plastic posters when other candidates spent almost 500,000 on posters and I will make the same pledge now because they are a blight on the environment,” he said.

Mr Gallagher said the next five years or so would be an important period in terms of centenaries and he believed President Higgins had performed well in the approach and tone he adopted during commemorations to mark centenaries 1916 Easter Rising and the 1913 Great Lockout centenaries.

“I want to continue this great work and I will be outlining further proposals in this area,” said Mr Gallagher adding he would also continue President Higgins’s Glaoch initiative where artists, writers, singers and others were recruited to make a special programme dedicated to the Irish world.

Mr Gallagher re-iterated his belief that he would see a united Ireland in his lifetime but such a scenario could not require just a unification of geography but a unification of people which would increase contact and trust between communities north and south.

“I would like to visit every council in Ireland that could include councils in Northern Ireland, ” said Mr Gallagher. He added he would also hope to visit Irish peacekeeping missions abroad to boost morale in what are hugely important peace keeping roles which Ireland has excelled at.

Personal views

Earlier, Senator Joan Freeman told Sinn Féin Cllr Paul Hayes that while she had personal views on matters including Voting No in the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment and Yes to marriage equality, she would not allow her personal views affect her public duties as president.

She said she has been campaigning for imposed mental health services since she was 17 and she would make mental health the theme of her presidency if elected. In particular, she would champion proper mental health services for children with mental health issues who are scandalously neglected at present.

“As your president, I would apply the Pieta House model (the charity she founded) that I used already - I would be the leader, I would champion the charities and bring them together so we can have a community that is joined together and that we are supportive as a community.”

Mr Gallagher and Ms Freeman were the only candidates to make presentations to Cork County Council on Friday. But councillors can nominate others if they so wish once they give three-days notification to the council. They will vote next Thursday on any nominations they receive.

Councillors were told that if they wish to submit a nomination, they must include the written consent of the person they are nominating, as well as a declaration from the person that they are nominating, that they are eligible for the office. They must also provide the person’s name, address and occupation.