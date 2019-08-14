Gaeltacht students return to class after sea rescue drama

All of the Gaeltacht students who were swept out to sea while swimming in Co Donegal on Tuesday returned to classes on Wednesday, while the principal was discharged from hospital and is expected to return to his duties.

A major rescue operation was initiated at Magheroarty pier after the group, which comprised 15 people attending a local Irish college called Coláiste Mhachaire Rabhartaigh, were caught in a riptide and pulled away the shore.

The alarm was raised when several members of the public made 999 calls after spotting the group swimming from the pier and becoming concerned that they seemed to be in difficulty.

An operation coordinated by the Malin Head Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre led to the rescue of the entire group, which was comprised of students and some staff attached to the college.

Almost a dozen people were transferred to hospital but all were discharged on Tuesday with the exception of the college principal.

Antoine Ó Coileáin, chief executive of Gael Linn, which runs the college, travelled to Donegal on Wednesday. He told The Irish Times that the principal had made a full recovery and was expected to return to work shortly.

“He was discharged this morning and all is well,” he said. “He’s going back on duty later this afternoon. He was the only one detained. He was kept in over night as he ingested some water and had some in his lungs.

“Once that was remedied he has ready to go. He’s fully fit and going back to work. The course is back full steam ahead from today.

“All of the students and everybody who was involved are back in college this morning and it’s business as usual, which is fantastic. The others were mainly brought in for assessment and observation. They were triaged and sent home.

“Several of them had visits from their parents last night. The parents were very pleased with how the whole thing was handled. The children were happier to stay [at the college] because they had such a bond.

“Summer college has that effect anyway, but this will certainly have strengthened that even further. We would rather it hadn’t happened but many of the students have been coming back for years so are the best of friends anyway.”

During the course of the rescue, the Irish Coastguard dispatched its Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo. The Mulroy Coast Guard Unit and a HSE ambulance were also tasked with responding to the incident.

Malin Head Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre issued a general request for assistance to vessels in the area, which led to the Tory Ferry Queen of Aran and a number of local boats joining the rescue.