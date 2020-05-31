Gabriel Scally warns against ‘rush’ to relax Covid-19 restrictions

Dr Gabriel Scally, the public health expert who conducted the State’s report on cervical check scandal, has backed the current government roadmap on easing restrictions, arguing that a “rush” to relax restrictions more quickly could lead to a second wave of Covid-19.

Dr Scally said he thinks the roadmap being followed in Ireland “is a very good one”.

“For the benefit of us all, we need to get this right, and a rush to make up for all those weeks that we’ve been bottled up could lead us in the wrong direction and could lead to a resurgence of this (virus),” he said. “Don’t rush it.”

He acknowledged the importance of the economy and business as it “contributes enormously to public health - people need jobs and money in their pockets, and they need to be able to look after themselves and their families,” he said, speaking to Gavan Reilly on Newstalk FM’s On The Record this morning.

“We have to be very thankful that it is now under control in the Republic of Ireland, and very thankful for that and thankful that we can start relaxing, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves,” he said.

“I fully understand that, but the last thing business needs is to have another outbreak.”

Accelerating exit

He was speaking after a number of Sunday newspaper reports indicated the Government is considering accelerating parts of the exit from lockdown.

The Business Post reported the Cabinet is considering speeding up the extension of travel limits, or scrapping them altogether, as well as relaxing visitor restrictions to nursing homes.

The Sunday Independent reported that the 5 kilometre limit for travel could be relaxed three weeks early, and that museums, galleries, hairdressers and other businesses could be allowed reopen by the end of June.

Speaking on the Brendan O’Connor show on RTÉ, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern urged an acceleration of lockdown relaxation.

“I think waiting to stage 5 is too far. I would like to see stage 5 abandoned and progressively bring things forward. The 20th of July is long enough. You will ruin the tourist season entirely if you drift into August,” he said.

The Sunday Times reported that the Government has asked officials to examine whether tourists could take “rapid tests” at Irish airports as an alternative to quarantine measures, which have been criticised by Ryanair group chief executive Michael O’Leary.

Dr Scally said he would like to hear more about rapid testing, but warned he was not aware of any quick test that would give a result with any degree of certainty.

He backed the Government’s approach of requiring entrants to the country to give an address and undertake to self isolate there, and said that “in the absence of that, I would absolutely think the holding of people in a hotel or whatever until it’s safe for them to go about their business would be a good alternative.”

Ryanair

Dr Scally, who was copied in a letter from Ryanair’s Mr O’Leary to Minister for Health Simon Harris criticising the measures this week, said: “I’m happy to debate public health with Michael O’Leary. Personally speaking, and I know a lot of people feel the same, I’d rather he got on with refunding all the people all the money he owes from the flights he’s cancelled and gets on with running the airline and leaves public health to the public health authorities.”

He said debates over quarantine were “a bit of a nonsense unless we sort out the different arrangements between the UK and Ireland and North and South in Ireland.” He urged a joint approach to eliminating the virus on both sides of the border.

“If we could do this on the whole island of Ireland, then we could relax everything providing we kept the travel restrictions into and out of the island. We wouldn’t need any lockdown or any restrictions at all, but that depends on us getting the virus down to zero cases. It can be done, other countries have done it, and we should be trying to do it on this island. Why can’t we be like New Zealand?,” he asked.

Mr Ahern also said he was nervous about lifting travel restrictions. “I’m worried about what happens when the airports open up and when people from all over the world start arriving in Dublin. I’m far more worried about that than today.”

He also said the Government has done a good job. “There’s been lots of problems on the way and I look at those as things we should learn from. We made a hames of leaving the Italians in when there was no match. Equally crazy to send 50,000 to Cheltenham. ”

Regarding screening programmes, Dr Scally said “some can resume pretty rapidly”, but that others would take longer to come back, which could be partially mitigated by self-administered screening for some cancers. He strongly urged those with symptoms, however, to seek treatment.

“Certainly what we do need is a structured return as soon as possible to providing care for people, particularly those showing some symptoms of cancer to get urgent treatment, urgent investigation now,” he said.