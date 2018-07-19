GAA urged to make Páirc Uí Chaoimh available for Liam Miller benefit game

Figures from the worlds of sport and politics have united in their call for the GAA to make Páirc Uí Chaoimh available for a fundraising soccer game between a Man Utd Legends Selection and a Celtic/Republic of Ireland team.

The game is being planned for the family of the late Liam Miller, a former Celtic, Man United and Republic of Ireland soccer star who died earlier this year from oesophageal cancer. The 36-year-old is survived by his wife and three young children.

While GAA rules don’t allow soccer games on their pitches it has been suggesting that the charitable nature of the game should allow an exception to be made.

Former Man United star, Roy Keane has teamed up with developer and Miller’s neighbour, Michael O’Flynn to organise the benefit match which will feature former United stars such as Denis Irwin, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, and Rio Ferdinand as well as Irish players, Robbie Keane and Damian Duff.

The match is scheduled to go ahead at Turners Cross on September 25th which has a capacity of 7,300 but on Thursday a number of Cork All-Ireland football medal winners including Dave Barry, Dinny Allen and Billy Morgan suggested the GAA should make the 45,000 capacity Páirc Uí Chaoimh available on a once-off basis.

Dave Barry, who won two All-Ireland football medals with Cork and a League of Ireland medal with Cork City, said an exception should be made given that the match was for a charitable cause and he believed most sports fans in Cork would support the idea of Páirc Uí Chaoimh being made available.

“Liam was a very quiet lad but a fantastic footballer - it’s so sad for his family that he was taken at such a young age and people are just trying to do something good for the family - I know there are rules about using GAA grounds but surely something can be done on a one-off basis in this case?

“Roy Keane has got some legends of the game to come over, guys like Ryan Giggs and Rio Ferdinand and they’re not coming over here to show what good footballers they are, they’re coming because they want to show their respect to Liam and it would be great if they got to play in our top ground.”

Good cause

Dave Barry’s comments were echoed by Dinny Allen: “It’s a once off charity event - the world isn’t going to come to an end if fellows play a benefit soccer match in Páirc Uí Chaoimh - it’s for a good cause and would be a great gesture by the GAA to a Cork sportsman who sadly died at a young age.”

Former Cork GAA football player and coach, Billy Morgan similarly feels an exception could be made in the circumstances given the charity nature of the game. “Liam Miller was a prominent sportsman and Cork sports have always been united no matter what sport you played.”

Local politicians, Fianna Fail TD Michael McGrath and Fine Gael Senator, Jerry Buttimer also backed the idea with Senator Buttimer acknowledging the GAA rules don’t allow such a move but suggesting that the charitable nature of the game should allow an exception to be made.

“As a GAA man through and through, I acknowledge the rules governing the use of pitches but I don’t believe this game between retired players is in any way in competition with Cumann Lúthchleas Gael and given the nature of the event Páirc Uí Chaoimh would be an ideal venue for it.”

Contacted by The Irish Times, a spokesman at GAA headquarters said that GAA grounds can only be used for Gaelic games unless sanctioned by the GAA’s Central Council as happened when the GAA allowed Croke Park be used for rugby and soccer when Lansdowne Road was being redeveloped.