GAA to consider if Páirc Uí Chaoimh can host Liam Miller tribute

Senior GAA officials are today expected to recommend that a tribute soccer match for the late Liam Miller can go ahead at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.

The Irish Times understands that as part of a compromise with organisers, the memorial game will take place alongside a fundraiser for seriously injured GAA players.

The GAA’s management committee, which consists of 15 members including the president, director general and four provincial chairmen, met on Friday to discuss the issue in advance of a central council meeting on Saturday.

Sources said the management committee would recommend the game go ahead at the recently renovated ground after a GAA challenge game with some of the proceeds going to a benevolent fund for seriously injured GAA players.

An outcome is expected in advance of this evening’s All Ireland senior hurling semi-final between Clare and Galway.

While the central council is entitled to make its own decision, the source said “it is difficult to see central council going against their own management committee even though they are perfectly entitled to vote against it, if they disagree with it”.

The GAA has come under increasing political pressure in recent days over its refusal to make Páirc Uí Chaoimh available for the benefit game for Miller, who played for teams including Celtic, Manchester Utd and the Republic of Ireland during his career.

Holding the Liam Miller tribute match at the 45,000-capacity Páirc Uí Chaoimh would allow thousands more fans to attend.

Widow

Miller died in February aged 36 from oesophageal cancer and the organisers of the match hope to raise funds for his widow, Clare, and children, Kory, Leo and Belle. Some of the proceeds would go to Marymount Hospice in Cork where he died.

Tickets for the game between a Manchester Utd Legends XI and a Celtic/Republic of Ireland XI, which is currently scheduled for the 7,300-seater Turner’s Cross, sold out within minutes. Organisers hope that if Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which has a capacity of 45,000, is made available, thousands more fans will attend to pay tribute to the Ovens-born sportsman.

There has been political pressure on the GAA to back the initiative from Minister for Sport Shane Ross, Minister of State Brendan Griffin, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

The GAA last week insisted it was prohibited in rule from hosting games other than those under its control in its stadiums. It said the Cork county committee and central council had no discretion in this matter and only a change at annual congress in February can change this.

However, other figures, including former GAA president Seán Kelly, who oversaw the opening up of Croke Park to rugby and soccer while Lansdowne Road was being rebuilt, said the rules as they stand allow for a once-off charity event to go ahead at grounds owned by the GAA.