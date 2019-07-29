Further restrictions to opening hours of new children’s urgent care centre

Paediatric radiologists working at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin city centre have said updated plans by health authorities to allow a new urgent care centre for children to open at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown on Wednesday are “are neither feasible or safe for patients and staff”.

Medical consultants are to meet with Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), the group overseeing paediatric hospital services, on Monday afternoon to discuss concerns over the scheduled opening of the new urgent care centre.

The centre is the first element of the overall new National Children’s Hospital (NCH). However, doctors last week expressed strong concerns over the findings of an initial risk assessment particularly in relation to radiology staffing and governance issues. A mitigation plan to try address these concerns has been drawn up over recent days by CHI management.

In a letter to CHI on Monday a group of seven radiologists at Temple St maintain that mitigating measures put forward by the authorities to address concerns over risks attached to the opening of the Connolly centre would have significant knock-on effects on their own hospital.

The letter maintains that CHI is proposing the restrict further the opening hours of the new children’s urgent care centre at Connolly to 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

“Given the original planned opening times were 8am to 12-midnight seven days a week, it means that the new urgent care centre will function at 44 percent of what was originally proposed”, the letter states.

On Friday July 19th, CHI said that on an initial basis the new centre at Connolly would operate from from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday.

“On radiology, we have significant patient safety concerns regarding the mitigation proposals put forward - firstly to divert paediatric radiologist resources from base sites to the new UCC (urgent care) service, and secondly, outsourcing to a company with experienced paediatric radiologists as a short-term solution.

“The domino effects on these proposals on the entire care pathway at Temple Street will be significant. Children, including critically ill children, who are either currently or waiting to be cared for at Temple Street will be impacted as paediatric radiographers are diverted to the new UCC facility.

“Such a diversion will lead to increased waiting times for diagnostics such as ultrasound, MRI, fluoroscopy and nuclear medicine studies. Cancelled appointments and delayed treatments for children attending Temple Street is inevitable.

“Given that Temple Street already has the longest wait times of any hospital in Europe (for example, there is currently a 27-month waiting time for an outpatient MRI appointment), such a scenario unfolding will likely exacerbate waiting times even further.”

The Temple St radiologists in their letter maintain that, with just 48 hours left before the scheduled opening of the new urgent care , there are now three options open to CHI.

It said there were :

* Pause the planned opening on Wednesday until such time as a safe solution can be provided;

* Partially open on Wednesday in the form of an interim solution, namely a Minor Injuries Unit for children while we continue to work to deliver a fully functioning and safe UCC;

* Press ahead with Wednesday’s opening as planned, despite the safety risks identified and the potential implications these have for the care of those children presenting for treatment.

CHI has been approached for comment on the radiologists’ letter.