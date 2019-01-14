Funeral of teacher struck by 4x4 to take place today

The funeral of Dawn Croke, the teacher who was killed while saving a young girl from being hit by a jeep, will take place in Donegal on Monday.

Ms Croke’s funeral mass will take place at 11am at St Crona’s Church, Dungloe, followed by burial in Maghery Cemetery.

Ms Croke, a mother of two, died instantly when she was struck by a jeep at St Crona’s National School in Dongloe at 6.30pm on Thursday.

The teacher, who was in her early 30s, had been there with her partner Paddy McHugh and Mr McHugh’s six-year-old daughter.

The incident occured when Mr McHugh’s white Ford Ranger jeep, which had been parked on the school grounds, travelled forward in the direction of Ms Croke and the young girl.

It is understood Ms Croke managed to push the child away from the jeep but took the brunt of the impact herself.