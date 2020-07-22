Funeral of Ruth Morrissey taking place in Co Limerick

The funeral of CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey is taking place in Co Limerick today.

Mrs Morrissey, who died on Sunday aged 39, was among more than 200 women affected by the controversy around the State’s screening system.

The Mass will take place at Mary Magdalene Church in Monaleen.

Ms Morrissey had a prolonged battle with cancer and sued the Health Service Executive (HSE) and two laboratories over the misreading of her smear test results. The Supreme Court last week heard that €2.1 million in compensation had been paid out to Ms Morrissey and her family. She is survived by her husband Paul and daughter Libby.

A minute’s silence was held in the Dáil on Tuesday in her honour. Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the Government acknowledged the failures of CervicaCheck and was profoundly sorry about what had been allowed to happen.

“This Government, like the previous government, acknowledges the failures that took place with CervicalCheck programme and are profoundly sorry for what was allowed to happen,” he said.

“Too many women who should be here and enjoying life with their families are gone because of those failings.

“Those of us who were here and have the responsibility of elected office have a solemn duty to learn the lessons from these errors, to reform the system and to make sure they never happen again.”

He said Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was in the process of appointing a new judge to the CervicalCheck tribunal.

The tribunal was promised by the last government and was due to be in place by March but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. - PA