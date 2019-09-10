Funeral of Nóra Quoirin to take place in Belfast today

The funeral of Nóra Quoirin is to take place in Belfast later today.

The 15-year-old, who had special needs, went missing during a family holiday in Malaysia on 4th August.

Her unclothed body was found after a ten-day search, approximately 2.5km from the Dusun rainforest resort where the family were staying.

Police in Malaysia have said the teenager probably died of starvation and stress after spending a week in the jungle. A postmortem on her body found no evidence of foul play.

In a statement following the postmortem, her family said they were “struggling to understand” the events surrounding her death.

“The initial postmortem results have given some information that help us to understand Nóra’s cause of death,” they said.

“But our beautiful innocent girl died in extremely complex circumstances and we are hoping that soon we will have more answers to our many questions.”

The daughter of an Irish mother and a French father, the Quoirin family had been living in London for approximately 20 years. Nóra’s mother, Meabh, is from Belfast, and her grandparents and extended family still live in the city.

A book of condolence was opened in Belfast by the Lord Mayor, John Finucane, who said the search for Nóra had deeply affected many in the city.

She will be buried in the same Belfast church in which she was baptised.

Requiem Mass will take place at St Brigid’s Church in South Belfast this afternoon, followed by burial at Milltown Cemetery.

In a death notice published by Funeral Times, the Quoirin & Agnew families said they have “have already been overwhelmed by people’s generosity.

“If anyone would like to make further donations, they can give to the Lucie Blackman Trust to help fund the launch of their services for other Irish families in similar circumstances, in Nóra’s memory,” they said.