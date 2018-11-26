Funeral of murdered Clive Staunton to take place in Dublin

The funeral of a father of one who was shot dead outside his home in Co Kildare earlier this month is due to take place on Monday.

Clive Staunton (50) was shot dead in the Glen Easton housing estate in Leixlip at about 9.15pm on November 15th.

Mr Staunton, originally from the north inner city, was returning home from an international soccer match at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, where he was working as a street trader.

His funeral is due to take place at St Michan’s Church on Halston Street at 11am followed by burial afterwards at Glasnevin Cemetery.

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting have widened their inquiries beyond the Kinahan-Hutch feud. In the immediate aftermath of the killing, his links to the Hutch family were being examined.