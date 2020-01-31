Funeral of McGinley children taking place in Rathcoole

Preparations are underway in Dublin for this morning’s funeral Mass for three children whose bodies were discovered in their home at Parson’s Court, Newcastle, last weekend.

The bodies of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered just before 8pm on Friday, January 24th.

The ‘Mass of the Angels’ will be held in the Church of The Holy Family, Rathcoole, at 11am, followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery.

The children’s mother Deirdre Morley appeared in court on Wednesday charged with their murder .

The ceremony inside the church and at the burial is a private family occasion, the Garda said, adding that the children’s father Andrew McGinley asked that the family’s privacy be respected.

More to follow.