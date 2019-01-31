Funeral of four Donegal crash victims to take place today

The funerals of the four friends killed in last Sunday night’s road crash in Co Donegal will take place across the county today.

Mícheál Roarty (24), John Harley (24), Shaun Harkin (22) and Daniel Scott (23) all died in the horror smash be laid to rest one after the other.

All four friends died instantly when the Toyota Corolla in which they were travelling left the road at Gleannhulaigh shortly before 9pm on Sunday evening.

The funerals will be staggered across West Donegal throughout the day at 10am, 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm.

Dozens of young people have flown in from around the worl, from as far away as Australia and America to pay their respects to their late friends.

One of the men who died in the crash, Daniel Scott, was due to travel to Denmark in the coming days to start a new job.

As well as those traveling form overseas, many have returned from colleges around Ireland including Galway and Dublin to attend the funerals.

The funerals of the fourfriends have been staggered to allow those who wish to attend all ceremonies to do so.

The funeral of Shaun Harkin, late of Killult, Falcarragh will take place at Christ The King Church, Gortahork at 10am.

At 11.30am, the funeral of Mícheál Roarty, late of Dunlewey, will be in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey.

John Harley, of Carrowcannon, Falcarragh, will be buried following funeral at St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh at 1pm.

The bells will toll again at Christ The King Church, Gortahork, for the 2.30pm funeral of Daniel Scott, late of Bedlem, Gortahork.

A Garda investigation into the exact cause of the deaths are still ongoing and Gardai have appealed for witnesses to come forward.