Funeral of former IRA man and Sinn Féin official Bobby Storey takes place

Thousands of people congregated in west Belfast on Tuesday for the funeral of leading republican Bobby Storey who died last Sunday week.

The 64-year-old former IRA member and later senior Sinn Féin figure died while undergoing a lung transplant in England.

The cortege left his home at Owenvarragh Park in Andersonstown around 10.30am for the short journey to St Agnes’s Church, where Requiem Mass was celebrated by Fr Gary Donegan.

Fr Donegan, who is director of the Passionist Peace and Reconciliation Office on the Crumlin Road in north Belfast, knew Mr Storey for about 20 years from the priest’s time as rector of Holy Cross Church in Ardoyne, north Belfast. He was asked by the Storey family to conduct the Mass.

The hearse was led by two kilted pipers. Among the airs they played were The Minstrel Boy, Sean South of Garryowen, A Nation Once Again and On Raglan Road.

A guard of honour of men and women dressed in black trousers, white shirts and black ties lined both sides of Owenvarragh Park as the cortège made its way to the church.

The hearse itself was flanked by men and women in dark suits and ties.

Black flags hung from the windows of houses along the street and the coffin was draped in the Tricolour.

In accordance with coronavirus regulations, about 30 people were allowed to walk behind the hearse. Many more lined the footpaths.

Among those walking behind the cortège were former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams, current leader Mary Lou McDonald and the North’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

The chief mourners were Mr Storey’s partner Teresa, children and grandchildren, and other family members including siblings.

Following the service the cortege proceeded to the republican plot at Milltown cemetery, where Mr Storey’s close friend Mr Adams delivered an oration.

The funeral cortege along the Andersonstown and Falls Road was marshalled by hundreds of Sinn Féin members. Police maintained a discreet presence in west Belfast and conducted a security check of the area around St Agnes’s Church ahead of the service.

Mr Storey was one of the most senior figures in the IRA during the Troubles and also at the time of the IRA ceasefires and the peace process leading to the 1998 Belfast Agreement and the formation of the stop-start Northern Executive and Assembly.

He joined the IRA when he was 16 and at 17 was one of the youngest people to be interned in 1973. In all, he served about 20 years in prison.

He was central to the escape from the Maze prison in 1983, the biggest jailbreak in UK history.

Several security sources said he also was behind the 2004 £26.5 million Northern Bank robbery and that he planned the St Patrick’s night break-in at the PSNI special branch’s office at Castlereagh in east Belfast in 2002.

He also served for a period as Sinn Féin chairman and worked behind the scenes for the party at Stormont.

He was arrested in connection with the murder of Belfast republican Kieran McGuigan in Belfast in August 2015, but was later released unconditionally. Mr McGuigan, a former IRA member, was murdered in retaliation for the murder in May that year of another former IRA figure, Gerard “Jock” Davison.

Mr Storey was a firm supporter of the political strategy pursued by Mr Adams and the late Martin McGuinness.