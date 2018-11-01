Funeral of Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds takes place today

The funeral of late music promoter John Reynolds will take place in Donnybrook, Co Dublin on Thursday.

The 52-year-old from Co Longford, a nephew of former Fianna Fáil taoiseach Albert Reynolds, was found dead in his apartment in Milltown, south Dublin, on last Thursday.

He was best known for setting up the Electric Picnic music festival and for once owning POD nightclub on Harcourt Street in Dublin.

Reynolds had followed in the footsteps of his father Jim Reynolds and his uncle, Albert, who ran a dance hall and country and western music empire across the country.

He attended school at Rockwell College, then studied at Trinity College, where his extracurricular activities included putting on gigs in McGonagles, a venue on South Anne Street.

The mass is due to take place at the Church of the Sacred Heart at 2.30pm followed by a private cremation.