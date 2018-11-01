Funeral of Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds takes place in Dublin

The funeral of music promoter John Reynolds is taking place in Dublin this afternoon.

Mr Reynolds’s remains were brought into the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook at 2.30pm in a white coffin as musician Damien Rice sang Leonard Cohen’s ‘So Long Marianne’.

Those in attendance included music promoter Peter Aiken, film maker Jim Sheridan, broadcaster Marty Whelan, editor of Hot Press Niall Stokes, promoter Bill Hughes, artist Guggi, Paul Buchanan of Scottish band The Blue Nile, TDs Eamon Ryan and Timmy Dooley and night club owner Robbie Fox.

Gifts brought to the altar included Mr Reynolds’s Leeds United jersey and his mobile phone.

The Mass is being celebrated by Fr Tom Healy, a friend of the Reynolds family.

The 52-year-old from Co Longford, a nephew of former Fianna Fáil taoiseach Albert Reynolds, was found dead in his apartment in Milltown, south Dublin, on last Thursday.

He was best known for setting up the Electric Picnic music festival and for once owning POD nightclub on Harcourt Street in Dublin.

Reynolds had followed in the footsteps of his father Jim Reynolds and his uncle, Albert, who ran a dance hall and country and western music empire across the country.

He attended school at Rockwell College, then studied at Trinity College, where his extracurricular activities included putting on gigs in McGonagles, a venue on South Anne Street.

The mass is due to take place at the Church of the Sacred Heart at 2.30pm followed by a private cremation.

More to follow.