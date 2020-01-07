Funeral of broadcaster Marian Finucane under way

The funeral of RTÉ broadcaster Marian Finucane is being held on Tuesday in Co Kildare.

Her remains arrived at St Brigid’s Church, Kill, for funeral mass at noon, and this will be followed by a private burial. The funeral is being broadcast live on the RTÉ News Now TV channel.

The influential broadcaster died suddenly at her home in Punchestown on Thursday shortly after returning from a trip to India to attend a friend’s wedding.

Tom McGuire – the head of RTÉ Radio 1, on which Finucane (69) presented two programmes on weekends – said the station learned she had died in her sleep when the production team made a routine call to check on preparations for Saturday morning’s show.

President Michael D Higgins led tributes to Finucane and said the country had lost a “deeply respected, trusted and much loved broadcaster” who had become central to her profession.

Dee Forbes, RTÉ director general, described Finucane as a person “of immense capability; a household name, she was first and foremost a tenacious journalist with a zeal for breaking new ground”.

A special episode of The Marian Finucane Show, presented by Rachael English, aired on RTÉ Radio One on Saturday morning. The two-hour programme featured tributes from colleagues and friends and reflected on Finucane’s best moments in broadcasting.

Finucane is survived by her husband John Clarke, their son Jack and her stepsons Jocelyn, Neil and Timothy. Her daughter Sinead died of leukaemia, aged eight, in 1990.