Funeral of Ana Kriegel is taking place in Dublin

The funeral is taking place this afternoon of Anastasia ‘Ana’ Kriegel in Co Dublin.

Her family have asked mourners to wear “sparkle and colour” to the service at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The 14-year-old schoolgirl was found dead in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan, Co Dublin earlier this month.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with her murder last week and is due to appear in court again on Friday.

Ana was adopted from Russia aged two by French-Irish parents. She was a first year student in Confey Community College in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

A postmortem confirmed she had died of blunt force trauma injuries during an attack in the derelict farmhouse and that she had been sexually assaulted.