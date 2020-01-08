Funeral for Larry Gogan to take place in Dublin on Friday

The funeral of broadcaster Larry Gogan is to take place on Friday morning in south Dublin.

Gogan died peacefully on Tuesday morning following a recent illness at a care centre in Bohernabreena surrounded by his family.

His removal will take place at the Church of St Pius X in Terenure at 5.30pm on Thursday followed by funeral mass on Friday at 11.30am.

Gogan’s family has said they would like to extend their gratitude to Blackrock Clinic, Beacon Renal and the staff at Kiltipper Woods Care Centre “for the wonderful care that he received during his final illness”.

Gogan worked in broadcasting for almost six decades and was best known for his work on RTÉ 2FM, where he worked as a DJ for 40 years before moving to RTÉ Gold last year. He was predeceased by his wife Florrie and is survived his five children Gerard, Orla, Gráinne, David and Sinéad and 12 grandchildren.

A book of condolences has been opened for Gogan at the RTÉ Radio centre at Montrose in Dublin.

President Michael D Higgins led tributes to the broadcaster on Tuesday, saying he had “an indelible impact” on Irish music.

“Blessed with one of the warmest voices in Irish broadcasting, Larry Gogan not only defined RTÉ’s coverage of music, but also shaped the mould for many generations of DJs,” Mr Higgins said.

The President said the ‘Just A Minute’ quiz, which was renowned for some of the incorrect answers suggested, will “live in the minds of Irish people everywhere”.

Dee Forbes, RTÉ director general, described Gogan as “a legend and a genuine national institution”.

Born in Fairview, north Dublin, Gogan presented The Golden Hour until 2014 and also commentated frequently on the Eurovision song contest.