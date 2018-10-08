Funeral details for Emma Mhic Mhathúna announced

The funeral of cervical cancer victim Emma Mhic Mhathúna is to take place at Dublin’s Pro-Cathedral on Wednesday.

It will be preceded by a Mass at Séipéal na Carraige, Baile na nGall (Ballydavid), Co Kerry at 11am on Tuesday.

Her remains will then be brought to Dublin for funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12.45pm followed by a burial afterwards in Laraghbryan cemetery in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

Her funeral notice published on rip.ie describes her as a “most precious mother and best friend” to her children Natasha, James, Mario, Oisin and Donnacha.

An only child, she is predeceased by her mother Annette and is survived by her father Peter, aunts, uncles, god-daughter, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna during a demonstration for ‘Standing 4 Women’ in solidarity with the women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Cervical cancer

Ms Mhic Mhathúna was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016, having previously received two incorrect smear-test results. She had sued the HSE and US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and was awarded €7.5 million last June.

In a statement released on Sunday, Ms Mhic Mhathúna’s family said she battled her illness with great valour and passed away peacefully “in the comfort of her family’s loving embrace in the knowledge that she had helped to shine a light on important issues which affected not just her own life, but lives of many others”.

A second woman died as a result of the cervical check scandal at the weekend.

Campaigner Vicky Phelan said the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was called Julie and she died on Saturday morning.

Ms Phelan settled a High Court action against a US lab in April after her cancer was missed in a smear test three years before she was diagnosed with the disease.

The test was taken as part of the CervicalCheck programme.

Emma Mhic Mhathuna at home with Family and Sabina Higgins and President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins. Photograph: Emma Mhic Mhathúna

Cancer diagnosis

The missed smear test was discovered in 2014, after her cancer diagnosis, but she was not told about it until 2017.

Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died from cervical cancer a year ago, has paid tribute to Emma Mhic Mhathúna.

“It was heartbreaking to hear of her passing,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“She was a very brave and courageous woman. Another mother leaves this world, leaving five children behind.

“She fought for her children. She knew she was going to die and she fought for answers. She took the fight to them.”

He said that what himself, Ms Mhich Mhathúna and Vicky Phelan had done was to highlight the mistakes that were made in the CervicalCheck service.

The key now is to “fix the screening programme” in a system that was “doomed to fail”.