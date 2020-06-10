Funds to facilitate reopening of childcare sector ‘imminent’

The Government is finalising a substantial financial package for the childcare sector to ensure it is in a position to reopen and facilitate a wider return to work at the end of the month.

Among the financial measures being considered are a wide range of “reopening grants”, while some subsidies which had been suspended while creches were closed will be restarted. Capital grants to enable childcare operators to invest in premises to comply with new public health rules are also under discussion, it is understood.

An announcement from the Department of Children and Youth Affairs had been anticipated last Friday, but sources in the department now say the delayed confirmation of the package is “imminent”.

Sources in the childcare sector are also hopeful of an ongoing top-up wage subsidy in addition to the Government’s wider wage subsidy scheme.

Pub restrictions

A spokesman for the department said: “A funding model to support the early learning and care and school-age childcare sector is currently being finalised . . . the Minister hopes to finalise the plan in the coming days.”

It had been hoped Cabinet would sign off on the scheme on Tuesday through an incorporeal meeting, but that did not proceed. Approval could come as soon as Wednesday, sources said.

Elsewhere, unpublished guidelines on reopening pubs seen by The Irish Times suggest they should consider a system of online reservations for customers while groups “must not be encouraged” to use smoking areas together.

The draft guidelines state that customers should order from their table while there should be a new partition at the bar itself in case customers approach bartenders. Carvery will be allowed, but only when plated by staff. There will be increased cleaning in toilets and communal areas, and managers will be asked to ensure social distancing is observed.

Targeted approach

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) confirmed another nine deaths associated with Covid-19 in the State, bringing the total to 1,691. A further nine cases were also diagnosed, meaning 25,215 people have been confirmed to have the disease.

New data on testing shows a total of 367,780 tests have now been carried out, 19,364 of them over the last week. Some 185 tests were positive, a rate of just under 1 per cent.

Elsewhere, emergency team member Prof Philip Nolan told the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee there would be renewed outbreaks of the disease across Europe, occurring in “small waves”. He said future increases in incidence of the virus are “probable” but that they could be managed using a targeted approach, rather than a blanket response.

“No strategy utterly insulates us from the virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior source said the Government could potentially send free face masks to households ahead of the next flu season. A source said while such a move had not yet been considered “all options will be examined and reviewed”.