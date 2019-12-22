Funds flow to help family of Donegal nurse killed in Australia

A fund to help the family of an Irish nurse killedin Australia has reached more than €70,000 in 24 hours.

Mary Ellen Molloy from Ardara, Co Donegal was killed when a tree fell on a car she was travelling in in Melbourne on Friday.

The 26-year-old went to Australia 16 months ago and was working in the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Ms Molloy was from a well-known GAA family. Her uncle is Donegal’s former All-Ireland winning GAA captain and current Fianna Fáil county councillor Anthony Molloy.

Now Ms Molloy’s local GAA club in Melbourne, St Kevin’s GAC, have organised a GoFundMe page for Ms Molloy’s family and the families of her two friends, Sarah Fitzpatrick and Aoife Sheridan, who were also in the car which is believed to have been a taxi.

Ms Fitzpatrick was injured while Ms Sheridan escaped unhurt. Both women are also members of St Kevin’s GAC.

The fund has received donations from around the world. Appealing for donations, a spokeswoman for the club said: “On the 20th of December three of our club members of St Kevin’s GAC were involved in a horrific car accident in Melbourne, Australia.

“The three girls work as nurses together and are close friends. We are devastated to learn that Mary Ellen Molloy has lost her life, Sarah Fitzpatrick has been injured and requires surgery and fortunately Aoife Sheridan has been unharmed.

“We are setting up this page to assist the families in this heartbreaking time. The funds will go towards supporting the families and to help alleviate the financial pressure.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the girls and their families.”

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to repatriate Ms Molloy’s remains.

Her parents, Terence and Angela Molloy, and her brothers, John and Karl, are being comforted by family and friends.

A full investigation is being carried out by Australian police into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

One theory being examined is that the large part of the tree which fell on the car may have been very dry because of Australia’s recent record-breaking dry period.

According to Australia news website The Age, Melbourne senior arborist Tim Michau said on Saturday the fallen branch could have been the result of Friday’s sweltering temperatures.

“It can very much be the result of heat stress. [Trees] do perspire and sweat like most living things, and every living thing needs water,” he said.

“When they’re excessively sweating or releasing the water out of their systems, they’re also being drained of all their good nutrients, and it is a problem...a branch can weaken or fail.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Melbourne Hospital said on Saturday staff were shocked by the death of Ms Molloy.

“We are supporting the family and colleagues of one of our nurses who tragically died when a tree fell on her car,” the statement said.

“We send our deepest sympathies to the nurse’s family and friends, who are grieving over this heartbreaking loss.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Ardara GAA posted a message of sympathy on the club’s Facebook page on Saturday.

“We awaken today as a Parish, numbed by the news from Australia of the death of Mary Ellen Molloy in Melbourne yesterday evening. Mary Ellen was a beautiful girl with a permanent smile who lit up every room she walked into,” the statement said.

“Her love for her family was always so evident whenever they were together, and we can only imagine the grief that Terence, Angela, John Ross, Karl Joseph and the Molloy and Gillespie families are feeling at this time.

As a community, we have lost yet another shining light and as ever, we will do whatever we can to assist them at this terrible time. God Bless everyone who knew and loved the beautiful girl from Edergole. God Rest you Mary Ellen x.”

A family friend who asked not to be named said: “Mary Ellen was doted on. Terence and Angela were so proud of her and very proud that she had qualified as a nurse and was living in Australia.

“She came back whenever she could but always kept in touch.

“As you can imagine their whole lives have been turned upside down. It is just a very freak thing that has happened but so hard for them to accept.

“The entire community is in shock at what has happened and especially coming as it does at Christmas time.”