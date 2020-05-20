Fundraiser set up for four siblings orphaned by death of father (55) from Covid-19

More than €130,000 has been raised for four siblings who have been left orphaned as a result of Covid-19.

Factory worker Miguel Plangca (55), originally from the Philippines, lost his battle with the disease last week leaving behind Mikee (21), Michael (19), John (14) and Chekie (12).

Mr Plangca had been living in Naas, Co Kildare for the last 20 years and regularly sent money home to his family in the Philippines.

His wife Gilceria died from cancer in 2015 and the children came to live with him in Co Kildare. Mr Plangca also had a daughter Stephanie from a previous relationship.

The four siblings are now living with their aunt Fely Moore in Co Kildare.

“It’s just very sad,” said Mikee, who is helping to care for her brother Michael who has a disability.

A GoFundMe Page has been set up by friends of the family and the Kildare Filipno community, which has raised over €131,431 by Wednesday night.

Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kuya-miguel-plangca039s-funds-for-his-treasures