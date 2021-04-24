From zoos to golf: What can you do from today?

Monday will bring the next incremental steps in the Government’s plan to gradually reopen the country after the huge surge in Covid-19 infections that happened after Christmas.

The changes are small, and in keeping with the general approach, are mostly focused on outdoor activities in small groups. While individually they will not make a fundamental difference to the day-to-day experience of the pandemic, little by little, activities are resuming.

But what will you be able to do from Monday that you can’t do today?

Firstly, underage non-contact outdoor training can recommence in pods of 15 or fewer. This includes dance training if it’s conducted outside.

Many outdoor sports facilities can reopen, such as pitches, golf courses and tennis courts. Government guidance on this is not prescriptive, saying that other facilities can open “as appropriate”. However, there are broader constraints that still have to be observed – for example, these activities should take place between a maximum of two households, and indoor facilities such as changing rooms, showers, kitchens, meeting rooms and so on must remain closed apart from essential toilets.

Among the most eagerly anticipated moves is the reopening of zoos, open pet farms and heritage sites. Even Taoiseach Micheál Martin is getting in on the act by heading to Dublin Zoo for a photocall on Monday.

Funerals

The maximum attendance at funerals will increase to 25, which has been a political flashpoint as politicians both on and off the Government benches have been calling for a less rigid approach to funerals and other religious services.

There’s been a lot of talk about intercounty travel – and even overseas holidays, but all that is some way off. However, if Covid-19 infection rates remain favourable, it won’t be long to wait before the next set of reopenings. The Government will review the situation next week with a focus on what can be done from May 4th.

It has already flagged that next month, at some stage, it wants to look at a full reopening of construction activity, and a phased return of non-essential retail with an early emphasis on click-and-collect in outdoor retail spaces such as garden centres. It is also considering the reopening of personal services such as hairdressers and barbers on a staggered basis.

Museums, galleries and libraries will also be considered for reopening, and recommencement of religious services is also being examined.