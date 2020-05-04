From 2km to 5km: how are the restrictions changing?

The current restrictions on social and economic life will be eased in stages from May 18th. From Tuesday, however, minor changes will be introduced.

What is changing?

People are still advised to stay at home except in limited circumstances. Those circumstances are to get essential supplies such as food and medicine and to do some exercise.

From Tuesday, the 2km zone from your house has been extended to 5km.

Under the regulations, it is an offence for a person to leave his or her place of residence, unless the person has a “reasonable excuse” for doing so.

The potential penalties for this offence are a fine of up to €2,500 and/or imprisonment for a term of up to six months if a person refuses to comply with the request of a garda to return to their homes.

Under the old regulations, a garda could tell somebody who is not within 2km of their home to return home. Now that area has been extended to 5km.

The new guidelines do not allow for people to exercise with those other than from their own households.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said there has been several hundred incidents where gardaí have told people to return to their homes, but generally the public have been compliant and policing has been by consent.

What is happening with the over-70s?

Currently, people over 70 are being asked to stay at home in all circumstances. This is because the virus is especially lethal for people over that age. Those restrictions have been resented by a lot of people in that age bracket who believe they are fit and healthy and should be allowed out.

This was summed in a statement from the Irish Senior Citizens’ Parliament last week.

It said: “Blanket ‘cocooning’ based purely on age is difficult and some view it as ageist. They are law abiding, but are beginning to question the blanket ban.

“As adults , their view is, that they are capable of using discretion and the benefit they will experience in general well being, fitness, mental and general health will be immeasurable.

“Many are saying that the impact on them and their families has been very negative and a some lifting of the lockdown should be a priority. An element of cabin fever is beginning to set in.”

That will change as of Tuesday, but the over-70s have been advised to only leave their homes in limited circumstances.

Over-70s, when they venture out, should keep at least 2m away from others, avoid physical contact with others, do not touch surfaces with their hands and wash their hands when they get home. Where possible, they should exercise where there are few people out and about.

It is important to state that these measures are advisory not mandatory, though the impression was given to some elderly people that the strictures were mandatory.

Retired Church of Ireland archbishop John Neill (74) has described himself and his wife as “extremely annoyed that we older people have been deceived and misled in the midst of” the current Covid-19 crisis and there appeared “to have been a deliberate attempt to mislead in public advertising and even by the Taoiseach, the Minister for Health and the chief medical officer (Tony Holohan)” on the issue.

However, people over 70 can be sanctioned in the same way as everyone else if they venture outside the 5km zone.

What happens next?

From May 18th, people will be able to meet up with others who are not in their households.

Up to four people who don’t live together can meet outdoors while keeping at least two metres apart.

The current restrictions will remain in place otherwise. Attendance at funerals is kept to a maximum of 10 people - and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

On June 8th, the 5km limit will be extended to 20km, though social interaction between households will remain limited.

People can take part in outdoor sporting and fitness activities, involving team sports training in small groups (but not matches) where social distancing can be maintained and where there is no contact.

Only in phase four of the lifting of lockdown restrictions will the public be able to venture out of their immediate vicinity and travel beyond 20km.