Fresh appeal for witnesses to attack which left man with life-changing injuries

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Co Antrim a few months ago have made a fresh appeal for witnesses.

Anthony McMahon (59) was found unconscious with severe head and facial wounds in a car park on Longwood Road in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim. A passing police patrol administered emergency first aid.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective inspector Chris Millar said: “The injuries sustained by Mr McMahon were such that he was left unrecognisable to even his closest family members and he had to undergo reconstructive surgery.

“His injuries were much more than serious. They have been life-changing,” he added.

“Thankfully, he survived and has come through this but the nature of this attack was both shocking and brutal.

“I cannot stress enough just how violent and wicked this assault was and I am again asking the public to help identify the ruthless and cowardly perpetrator who carried out this vile attack.”

Police appealed for anyone who was in the Longwood Road area on Tuesday, August 15th to contact them.

The PSNI released a CCTV image of the victim on the day he was attacked.

They also issued an image of an individual they would like to speak to. The man is described as being in his 40s, of heavy build and wearing a white shirt along with a dark suit-jacket and trousers. – PA