Frascati Centre owners seek planning permission for 45 apartments

The developers of the Frascati Centre in Blackrock, Co Dublin which is undergoing a €40 million renovation, have applied for planning permission to add 45 apartments and increased car parking spaces .

Under plans approved earlier this year the owners secured planning permission from Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council for a significant expansion of the retail floor space and changed parking arrangements.

The centre was originally developed by the Roche family and founders of Roches Stores, which was the main occupier of the centre until Roches was sold to Debenhams more than a decade ago. Ownership changed hands again last year when Invesco, an US investment management company, agreed to pay about €68 million for the centre.

The rejuvenation approved by the council earlier this year allowed the floor area of 10,239sq m (110,200sq ft) to be expanded to just over 16,000sq m, with a part-demolition and extension of the centre.

This week the new owners lodged a fresh application to add 45 apartments including a a first floor “podium level” car park, located at the northwest of the site, bringing total car parking from 556 to 604 spaces.