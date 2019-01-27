Four people involved in ‘very serious’ single-vehicle crash
Initial reports suggest a number of people may have been killed in Donegal incident
A serious road traffic incident has occurred close to the Meenaclady area of Gortahork, general view above, in Co Donegal. File photograph: Google Street View
Emergency services are at the scene of what is understood to be a “very serious” crash in West Donegal.
The road incident is understood to have involved a single vehicle which was carrying four people.
Initial reports suggested a number of people may have been killed in the crash that happened just before 9pm, close to the Meenaclady area of Gortahork.
A Garda spokesman said the crash was “very serious” according to reports, and that there were four people in the car.
Ambulance and fire-service crew with cutting equipment were on the scene by 9.30pm, with at least two people trapped inside the vehicle.
The incident comes at the end of a week in which five people had already lost their lives on Irish roads – a toll described by the Road Safety Authority as “an appalling loss of life”.
On Friday two people were killed, while three had died on Thursday.
Shortly after 6pm on Friday, a man and a woman in their 70s died after their car left the road in Co Monaghan and ended up in a bog.
The single car crash occurred near the Monaghan and Armagh border at Killyneil Cross.
On Thursday, at about 6.50pm, a male pedestrian in his 40s died after he was struck by a 4x4 vehicle on the Dublin Road in Monasterevin in Co Kildare. He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Jackie Griffin from Tallaght was killed in a fatal collision with a truck at about 11.30am on the M50 in Dublin on Thursday morning.
Also on Thursday, an 80-year-old woman was killed in a collision between two vehicles at Kilrickle, Loughrea, Co Galway at about 9am.