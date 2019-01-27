Four people involved in ‘very serious’ single-vehicle crash

Emergency services are at the scene of what is understood to be a “very serious” crash in West Donegal.

The road incident is understood to have involved a single vehicle which was carrying four people.

Initial reports suggested a number of people may have been killed in the crash that happened just before 9pm, close to the Meenaclady area of Gortahork.

A Garda spokesman said the crash was “very serious” according to reports, and that there were four people in the car.

Ambulance and fire-service crew with cutting equipment were on the scene by 9.30pm, with at least two people trapped inside the vehicle.

The incident comes at the end of a week in which five people had already lost their lives on Irish roads – a toll described by the Road Safety Authority as “an appalling loss of life”.

On Friday two people were killed, while three had died on Thursday.

Shortly after 6pm on Friday, a man and a woman in their 70s died after their car left the road in Co Monaghan and ended up in a bog.

The single car crash occurred near the Monaghan and Armagh border at Killyneil Cross.

On Thursday, at about 6.50pm, a male pedestrian in his 40s died after he was struck by a 4x4 vehicle on the Dublin Road in Monasterevin in Co Kildare. He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Jackie Griffin from Tallaght was killed in a fatal collision with a truck at about 11.30am on the M50 in Dublin on Thursday morning.

Also on Thursday, an 80-year-old woman was killed in a collision between two vehicles at Kilrickle, Loughrea, Co Galway at about 9am.