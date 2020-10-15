Four out of five positive Covid-19 cases have little or no symptoms, says HSE

Eighty per cent of those testing positive for Covid-19 at present have either mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, the HSE’s chief clinical director Dr Colm Henry has said.

In the beginning of the pandemic only those who were symptomatic were tested and a higher proportion of them were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Dr Henry said the strategy of mass screening healthcare workers and close contacts is picking up many more positive Covid-19 cases. Only a minority of those have any symptoms at all.

“This underlines the case that in the majority of cases in younger people, they have no symptoms or only mild symptoms,” he said at the HSE’s weekly briefing on Covid-19.

Currently approximately 10 per cent of all close contacts of a confirmed case test positive for the disease. The HSE is carrying out just over 100,000 tests a week at present with a positivity rate of around 6 per cent.

Dr Henry stressed that it was not the 80 per cent of Covid-19 positive cases that are of concern, but the 20 per cent of those who do develop symptoms.

“A significant proportion of people, particularly in the older age groups, have the capacity to become very ill, require hospitalisation or die. There is a sharp correlation in age with this,” he said.

On Thursday the number of those in hospital decreased from 234 to 214 despite a record daily case number of 1,095 on Wednesday.

Paul Reid cautioned that the decrease in hospital admissions cannot be taken as a trend and there is a high turnover of Covid-19 cases.

The number in intensive care units also declined overnight from 30 to 29 and has held steady over the last five days despite thousands of new cases.

Mr Reid said a greater level of awareness of care for Covid-19 patients among doctors and nurses has helped keep patients out of ICUs.

“I wouldn’t take a huge amount of comfort over that. We will have to watch that carefully,” he said.

“The higher number of cases has led to a higher level of admissions into hospital. Thankfully, they have not all transmitted into ICU, but there could be a lag factor.”

He stressed that a higher proportion of people in ICU units need ventilation which is an extra level of care.

Dr Henry said the proportions of those needing hospital care has remained steady throughout the pandemic. Of 1,000 positive cases of Covid-19, between 25 and 50 are hospitalised and five will end up in ICU.

“It is too early to draw comfort from the relative stability of ICU figures. There is a very strong consistency between the number of cases and ICU admission.”