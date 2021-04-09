Four new Covid-19 walk-in test centres to open this weekend

Four new Covid-19 walk-in testing centres will open on Saturday following the success of other such centres opened over the past fortnight.

Two will be in Dublin with one each in Waterford and Limerick

The new centres will be in Cumann Naomh Peregrine, Blakestown Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15; at Ballyfermot Sports Complex, 33-39 Gurteen Road, Redcowfarm, Dublin 10; St Joseph’s Health Campus, 3 Mulgrave Street, Limerick and at WIT College Street Campus, Cork Road, Waterford.

The Limerick centre will open for six days while the other three will remain open for seven days. They will be open from 11am to 7pm daily.

A walk in testing centre already in operation at Coláiste Eoin, Cappagh Road, Finglas, Dublin, will remain open until 7pm on Sunday.

The HSE is also providing free walk-in testing for third level students at University College Cork on Friday.

The centres are aimed at those aged over 16 years without Covid-19 symptoms and it is hoped they will pick up cases of the virus including any new variants which are circulating in the community.

The HSE continues to open asymptomatic walk-in centres in areas where the number of positive cases are particularly high. “Increasing the number of people we test will help us better understand how and why the virus is spreading quicker in certain areas,” it said in a statement on Friday.

To date Covid-19 walk-in test centres have tested 25,413 people at 14 centres nationwide.

Finglas and Blanchardstown had the highest test positivity rate of more than 4 per cent with the average positivity rate being 2.6 per cent.

To date, 635 Covid-19 cases have been identified through the centres.

They were intended for those who were asymptomatic, but half of those who tested positive did have symptoms and 40 per cent have been subsequently identified as close contacts of confirmed cases.