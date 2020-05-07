Four more Covid-19 deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Four more people have died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of fatalities from the virus to 422, the North’s Department of Health reported on Thursday afternoon.

It also indicated 50 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases in the North to 3,984.

The North’s commissioner for older people Eddie Lynch called for greater disclosure of information after high incidents of Covid-19 were reported in three Northern Ireland care homes.

The BBC’s Nolan Show on Thursday cited one unnamed nursing home where 36 out of 38 residents were diagnosed with the virus. In another, 29 out of 49 residents had the virus while in a third 36 from 72 of the residents had Covid-19.

Mr Lynch said the figures are “extremely worrying”. He said they highlight the need for greater disclosure of information about the incidence of Covid-19 in care homes.

He added that it must also be remembered that notwithstanding such high figures that many elderly people in care homes are recovering from the virus.

Mr Lynch told the programme that the health department must “be as transparent as possible” in relation to care homes.

Public interest issue

Officials have estimated that the number of deaths in care homes will increase the Department of Health fatality figures by at least one-third.

Sinn Féin Assembly member Colm Gildernew called for details of care-home figures for Covid-19 to be published as a matter of public interest.

“Care homes are at the centre of the fight against Covid-19. It is vital that care homes have robust testing, access to PPE [personal protective equipment] and support for staff to deliver care,” he said.

“Families need to be informed if there is a positive case within a care home of a relative. It is a deeply worrying time especially for residents and family members who have not been able to see each other for many weeks,” he added.