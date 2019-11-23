Four houses and two vehicles damaged in fire in Ratoath Co Meath

Four houses and two vehicles have been damaged in a fire in Ratoath, Co Meath.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

The houses were evacuated. No one has been injured.

Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

The car and the van were completely burned out in the fire and one of the houses sustained extensive damage.

The fire brigade are still at the scene.

More to follow.