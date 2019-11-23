Four houses and two vehicles damaged in fire in Ratoath Co Meath
No one was injured, fire brigade is still at the scene
Four houses and two vehicles have been damaged in a fire in Rathoath, Co Meath. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times
Four houses and two vehicles have been damaged in a fire in Ratoath, Co Meath.
The cause of the fire remains unclear.
The houses were evacuated. No one has been injured.
The car and the van were completely burned out in the fire and one of the houses sustained extensive damage.
The fire brigade are still at the scene.
More to follow.