Four electric vehicle ‘rapid chargers’ to be opened at M6/M4

Bank holiday weekend travellers in electric vehicles have been given a boost with the news that four new rapid chargers are to be provided in the new Kinnegad motorway plaza due to open on Friday.

The Kinnegad Plaza is located at the junction of the M4 and M6 motorways in Co Westmeath and is accessible from Junction 10 for traffic coming from Dublin, Junction 12 when coming from Sligo and Junction 2 when coming from Galway.

There are currently more then 1,000 electric chargepoints on the island but only about 75 of these are rapid chargers which can typically provide 80 percent charge in about 30 minutes. These 75 chargers are spread around main routes but EV owners have complained that failure rates are high and competition among users for time on a charger can be tense.

There is just one rapid charger in Co Kerry, in Killarney, which makes accessing the county by electric vehicles difficult. There is just one each in Monaghan, Sligo and Clare, two in Mayo and none in Cavan.

The Kinnegad Plaza located at the intersection of the M4 and M6 will ease congestion at chargers on route across the midlands and en route to the west and northwest.

Pat McDonagh, owner of the Supermac’s Group which developed the Kinnegad Plaza, said chargers have already been installed at the Barack Obama plaza in Moneygall, Co Offaly, and would be retrofitted to the Galway Plaza on the M6 and in Fermoy off the M8. He said they would also be included at Plazas at Portlaoise, Longford and Ennis.

Kinnegad was traditionally a stop off point for people travelling from west to east and Mr McDonogh said he hoped the new plaza would bring some business to the area.

“There’s a bit of excitement amongst the people there, they’re looking forward to it. It’s probably one of the biggest investments that’s gone into Kinnegad in a while. It was a stop-off point for people from the west and north west but when the motorway came along it bypassed it somewhat.

“ There’s a lot of eateries in Kinnegad and hopefully we’ll make a few more people stop,” he said.

The site will have a number of tourist information points on the walls to entice motorway travellers into the area. They include information on local tourist attractions, famous residents of Kinnegad, including Jonathan Swift as well as a social history of Kinnegad. Two of the four rapid charging points for electric vehicles, will be in operation from Friday, the second two from next week and more will be added later if demand justifies it, Mr McDonagh said.