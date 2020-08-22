Four arrested in clashes at anti-facemask protest in Dublin

Four people have been arrested at an anti-lockdown and anti-facemask protest in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí said two were arrested for breach of the peace while two others were arrested for public order offences.

Gardaí policing one of the access routes to the Custom House on Saturday. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Hundreds of people are attending the protest at Custom House Quay in the city centre. The protest, which is being organised by the group Health Freedom Ireland with support from Yellow Vest Ireland, has attracted support and publicity from far-right figures, although Health Freedom Ireland has said it is a “non-political organisation”.

The group is led by Maeve Murran, a “kinesiologist” and anti-vaccination campaigner, and Kelly Johnson, a homeopath who has claimed vaccines can cause autism.

At around 2pm, there were scuffles with gardaí when a group of people arrived at the scene together and were prevented from reaching the Custom House.

Three of the arrests were made around this time.

A fourth person was arrested just after 3pm as gardaí were checking people entering Custom House Quay, where speakers were addressing a large crowd, a scuffle broke out just outside the crowd control barriers close to Liberty Hall.

A group of uniform and public order unit gardaí ran into the area and the uniform gardaí overpowered the man as he resisted being tackled.

The incident occurred as gardaí had begun stopping people entering the quay, which had crowd control barriers at each end to control the protest site.

A man being apprehended during the protest which was held at the Custom House, Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

While people were permitted to move freely in and out of the area, a backlog of people trying to enter built up at the Liberty Hall end as gardaí spoke to those entering and checked some people’s jackets and bags.

The man who was arrested was among a group of about 20 people waiting to enter the protest site on the quay.

Aside from a very small number of protestors verbally abusing gardaí, the protest up to 4pm was overwhelmingly peaceful.

People attending the protest at the Custom House, Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

The event was continuing late on Saturday afternoon with speakers addressing the Covid-19 pandemic and what they saw as scaremongering by the authorities and the media about the virus. As well as protesting against the mandatory wearing of facemasks, some speakers also spoke against vaccines for children and certain laws allowing children to be taken into care.