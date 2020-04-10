Four arrested following public brawl in Clonmel

Four people have been arrested by Gardaí following a violent brawl in Clonmel in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A man needed hospitalisation following a disturbance at Cooleens Close in the town at 1am. Gardaí dispersed the group and arrested one man at the scene.

He was later charged and released. A man who was injured in the melee has since been discharged from hospital. Both the arrested and injured men know each other.

In a follow up operation on Friday morning, members of the armed support unit (ASU) along with detectives and members of the drugs unit based in Clonmel, carried out an arrest operation.

During the operation three houses in the Clonmel area were searched and three men (aged 30s, 40s and 60s) and a woman (40s) were arrested.

All four are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda Stations in south Co Tipperary.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to anyone who in the Cooleens Close area of Clonmel in the early hours of Thursday morning to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station 052-6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.