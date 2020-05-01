Four arrested following € 1,000 cannabis seizure in Dublin

Four arrests were made in the Ballymun area on Friday after gardaí found and seized approximately € 1,000 worth of cannabis during a search of three residential properties.

A woman in her late 50s was arrested, as well as three men, two aged in their 20s and one 50s. They are currently detained at Ballymun Garda Station.

The searches are part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs and anti-social behaviour in the Ballymun area, gardaí have said.

The searches were carried out by members of the DMR North Divisional Crime Task Force and assisted by members from Ballymun, the Armed Support Unit and the Public Order Unit.

Drug paraphernalia and a burner phone were also discovered and seized by gardaí. Four motorbikes were seized from all three premises as they are suspected as being used in transportation for the sale and supply of drugs in the Ballymun area. A Taser disguised as a mobile phone was also seized from one of the properties.

A fourth man, aged in his 20s, was found to be in possession of a small quantity of cannabis and has been court summoned.