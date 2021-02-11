Foster: nationalists suffering from loss of Amazon supplies ‘just as much as Unionists’

Nationalists in Northern Ireland are suffering from the loss of Amazon supplies because of the Northern Ireland protocol “just as much as unionists”, First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster has declared.

Her words came ahead of a meeting in London today between the European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and British minister, Michael Gove about London’s demands for changes to the protocol.

In a letter published ahead of the meeting, Sefcovic rebuffed the UK’s call to reset the two sides’ relationship, saying Britain needs to honour the promises it made on Northern Ireland as part of the Brexit deal.

Saying that measures the UK previously signed up to “urgently need to be fully and faithfully implemented”, the Commissioner rejected Gove’s calls last week for significant alternations to the two-month old deal.

Speaking on the ITV programme, Peston, the Democratic Unionist Party leader said: “It’s important that we get these issues solved, and it’s important that we do so soon, very soon.”

The interruptions caused by the operation of the agreed Northern Ireland protocol are affecting consumers as well as manufacturers and importers in Northern Ireland, she said.

“There are now barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of course that’s not acceptable for the greater number of people who live here,” she went on.

“I think there is an understanding in government and I heard the Prime Minister again on the House of Commons floor responding to one of my MPs today saying that if necessary they would trigger Article 16, so I think there is a growing understanding in Downing Street that we need to get these matters sorted.

“It’s hugely important for us here in Northern Ireland right across the community because nationalists aren’t getting their Amazon parcels just as much as unionists aren’t getting their Amazon parcels,” she declared.

Asked what she made of EU negotiator Maros Sefcovic’s letter, she said.

“Well, I wasn’t surprised, because I sat in on the meeting between Michael Gove and Maros Sefcovic last week and it really was an occasion of putting his head in the sand and his fingers in his ears. There was complete as if nothing had happened the Friday before in terms of the Article 16 triggering by the European Commission, and that we should all just move along and pretend that it hadn’t happened. But worse than that, in his response actually to Michael Gove this evening, he’s actually asking for more protocols, so the answer to the difficulties with the protocol and the fact that we have this real problem for trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland in other words internally in the UK single market is actually more protocol,” she said.

Northern Ireland was promised by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that it would have “unfettered access from Great Britain into Northern Ireland and a lot of people remember the Prime Minister’s words around that and feel it hasn’t happened.

“In fact quite the opposite has happened. There are now barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of course that’s not acceptable for the greater number of people who live here,” she went on.