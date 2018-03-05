Foster denies Sinn Féin claim she handed over draft Stormont deal

The DUP leader Arlene Foster has “categorically” rejected a Sinn Féin claim that she personally handed over a hard copy of a draft deal to restore the Northern Executive and Assembly last month.

Sinn Féin’s Northern leader, Michelle O’Neill, earlier said Ms Foster handed her the draft agreement on February 9th, five days before the collapse of the DUP-Sinn Féin negotiations which at that time appeared to be on the edge of a successful conclusion.

Ms O’Neill said the DUP’s account of the crashed talks “did not add up”. She told the BBC the draft document was the result of hours of negotiation and she was “100 per cent” crystal clear that an agreement had been reached.

The Eamonn Mallie website already has produced email correspondence between DUP official Philip Weir and senior Sinn Féin official Stephen McGlade.

In the email, Dr Weir tells Mr McGlade “attached is latest overall text we have”, while adding: “I told Conor [Sinn Féin Assembly member and negotiator Conor Murphy] would send u through.”

Hard copy

Dr Weir also stated: “Arlene gave Michelle hard copy earlier but have been a couple of small tweaks since then to copy she had.”

The email, together with Ms O’Neill’s assertion that she was handed a copy of the draft agreement by Ms Foster on February 9th, appeared to bolster the Sinn Féin claim it had an accommodation with the DUP.

However, Ms Foster on Monday said the talks ended with no agreement “because Sinn Féin wanted a one-sided deal rather than a fair and balanced settlement”.

“During the course of those negotiations, draft papers were exchanged between Michelle O’Neill and I on an almost daily basis,” said Ms Foster.

“I have a lever arch folder containing them. Some related to the Irish language, others related to treatment of innocent victims and others to how Sinn Féin Ministers would implement the military covenant,” she added.

“None of those draft papers had any standing. They were an exchange of ideas between negotiating teams,” added Ms Foster.

‘Selectively leaked’

“I can categorically state there was never any agreement reached. Even the documentation selectively leaked by Sinn Féin shows square brackets thus demonstrating there was no agreement,” she said.

Added Ms Foster: “Indeed, on the Friday in question [February 9th], I released a statement saying ‘good progress made but more work still to do’. Neither was any draft agreement handed over by me to Sinn Féin. Given the state of play, it is highly surprising that such a statement should be made.

“With little present prospect of devolution, I am now focused on delivering for Northern Ireland through Westminster. To that end, the Government should set a budget and also make key decisions about our roads, schools and hospitals.

“Arguing over the negotiation scraps ignores the serious issues which need addressed.”