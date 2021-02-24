Foster accuses EC of failing to listen to unionists

The North’s First Minister has accused the European Commission of failing to listen to unionism and said Wednesday’s meeting between the UK and EU over the Northern Ireland protocol was “hugely disappointing”.

The DUP leader Arlene Foster said she had not had high expectations “given the attitude of the European Commission to everything that we have said thus far”.

She accused the commission of not respecting the views of unionists, who she noted were the majority in the North. “What they have decided to do instead is if there are problems then what is needed to deal with those problems is actually not less protocol, but more protocol, and I think that is entirely tone deaf,” she told the BBC.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Ms Foster said it was now time for the British government to “act unilaterally” and argued that disruption to trade “should not be tolerated” within the UK.

“With a stubborn and inflexible response from Brussels it is now a matter for the government to step up and protect the United Kingdom internal market,” she said.

The Deputy First Minister, Sinn Féin’s vice president Michelle O’Neill, said the meeting had been a “positive and constructive engagement.”

Ms O’Neill said it was “very timely that we had the discussions that we had today, not least because it gave both sides, the EU side and also the British government the opportunity to, as they did, to restate their commitment to implement the protocol.”

Describing the meeting as “very pragmatic”, she said it was “very clear from the discussions that there was a recognition, particularly given the recent engagement with the local business and civic society, that there are issues that need to be resolved, but both sides committed to try and define practical solutions and that’s where everyone needs to be focused right now.”

She said the EU had offered to meet again in Joint Committee format before the end of March, and there would be further discussion at official level around certain border checks.

The EU-UK Joint Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, met virtually on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the disruption caused to trade across the Irish Sea border since the end of the Brexit transition period.

The meeting was chaired by the UK’s Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove and the European Commission’s vice president Maros Sefcovic, and was attended by the North’s First and Deputy First Ministers.

‘Teething problems’

Under the terms of the Northern Ireland protocol, the North remains in the EU single market for goods, necessitating additional checks and paperwork on products coming from Great Britain.

Unionists are opposed to the protocol because it places a customs and regulatory border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, and want it scrapped.

However pro-Remain parties argue that the issue is not the protocol, but Brexit - which the DUP supported – and the way to address “teething problems” is through negotiation.

Neither the EU nor the UK government has shown any indication that is prepared to renegotiate the protocol, with the Northern Secretary, Brandon Lewis, telling the BBC before the meeting that it was “a legal agreement that’s there, that’s in place, and we’ve got to make sure that we make it work in a positive way for people in Northern Ireland.”

The first of a series of grace periods which have so far limited the amount of bureaucracy required under the protocol is due to end on April 1st.

The UK government has asked for the grace periods to be extended until 2023 in order to allow time for a lasting solution to be found, a call which has been backed by industry bodies.

Earlier, Aodhán Connolly of Retail NI told a Stormont committee that businesses in the North needed “certainty” around the grace periods.

“We need the certainty of a long-term workable solution, designed with businesses, not done to businesses,” he said.

Appearing before the same committee, Seamus Leheny of representative body Logistics UK said some hauliers based in Northern Ireland had seen their revenue fall between 25 and 30 per cent in January due to the trade imbalance coming from Great Britain which left companies having to ship back empty trailers.

“A significant amount of those lorries going over laden are struggling to find loads to come back to Northern Ireland,” he said, adding that “we have got to get these trailers back here to make sure that the products still leave Northern Ireland.”

He said he has asked the UK government for financial assistance for hauliers shipping back empty trailers, but has not yet received a response.

Additional reporting – PA.