Former Wrightbus boss says his family received death threats

The former director of the Wrightbus Group claims death threats have been made against his family.

Earlier this week the Co Antrim company — which made the London Routemaster vehicles know as Boris buses, after the British prime minister who ordered them when he was mayor — entered administration with the loss of 1,200 jobs.

A statement from Jeff Wright said the closure of the business had been shattering for his family.

“The closure of our family business has been devastating to our loyal and highly skilled workforce and the loss of the company my father and I have grown and nurtured for over 70 years has been shattering for our family.

“Generations of families have worked alongside our own family over all these years and so this is deeply and personally felt by everyone.

“We are here to provide our administrators, Deloittes, with all information, order books, financial records and whatever is needed to establish a future plan for the bus manufacturing operation. Our commitment to supporting all efforts is unwaivering.”

In the statement Mr Wright claimed his family has received death threats.

“There have been sinister developments involving threats to the life of Wright family members and I am asking all elected representatives and those with influence in the community to help end this intimidation and fear.”

It is not clear who the alleged threats are from.

The Irish Times has requested a statement from the PSNI.