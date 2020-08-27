Former UUP MP named Northern Ireland’s first Veterans Commissioner

The former Ulster Unionist MP Danny Kinahan has been appointed as Northern Ireland’s first Veterans Commissioner.

His appointment was announced by the North’s Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis, on Thursday.

Mr Kinahan, a former British army officer, said he was “honoured and proud” to take up the role.

The UK government had committed to creating the post as part of the New Decade, New Approach agreement which restored the Stormont Assembly in January.

The commissioner’s role is to “act as an independent point of contact to support and enhance outcomes for veterans in Northern Ireland. ”

Mr Kinahan’s appointment will last for three years, on a salary of £306 per day plus expenses, with an expected commitment of 110 days per year. He is currently a councillor on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, but will stand down from politics before taking up the appointment.

He previously served as MLA for South Antrim and was the MP for the area between 2015 and 2017.

He is also the coordinator and co-creator of the Westminster Northern Ireland Veterans’ Support Group and is Deputy Lieutenant for Co Antrim.

UUP leader Steve Aiken said Mr Kinahan had been “steadfast throughout his long political career in fighting to see that our military personnel and their families are given the full recognition that they need and deserve”.

Mr Aiken said he would be a “first-rate advocate for the many thousands here who have served.” Additional reporting - PA.