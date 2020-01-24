Former SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon dies aged 86

The former deputy leader of the SDLP, Seamus Mallon (86), has died.

One of the most important figures in Irish politics during the decades of violence in Northern Ireland, Mr Mallon served as deputy to John Hume for two decades and was a fearless critic of republican violence.

However he was also a hate figure for many unionists because of his criticism of discrimination against nationalists as well as of the actions of the RUC and the Ulster Defence Regiment.

His description of the Belfast Agreement as “Sunningdale for slow learners”, in reference to those who had opposed the Sunningdale agreement in the 1970s, was one of the most famous phrases to emerge from the decades of violence and turmoil in Northern Ireland.

Although he lived in predominantly Protestant Markethill, in Co Armagh, where he was a former school headmaster, he always refused police protection.

Seamus Mallon was an Irish Patriot. He lived for our country and has left an indelible mark on the lives of everyone who enjoys the peace he helped forge.



— Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) January 24, 2020

Mr Mallon was widely admired for his courage, tenacity, and the voicing of his strongly held opinions about those who engaged in, and encouraged, political violence.

He became involved in politics when he took an interest in housing and civil rights generally.

His relationship with Mr Hume was difficult at times, and when he later became a deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, he had a difficult relationship with the then First Minister, David Trimble.

His contribution to Irish politics continued up to last year, when his book, A Shared Home Place, which he wrote with journalist Andy Pollack, was published.

In the book he argued that a simple majority in any future border poll would not deliver a united Ireland that was peaceful and stable.

Rather, he argued, a united Ireland should not be contemplated until at least a substantial minority of the the Protestant population in Northern Ireland were in favour of it.

He was predeceased by his wife, Gertrude, in October 2016. He is survived by his daughter Órla, grand-daughter Lara, and son-in-law Mark.