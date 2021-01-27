Former scout leader (72) sent for trial on 27 sexual offence charges

A former scout leader has been returned for trial accused of 27 sexual offences against nine boy scouts in Cork city.

David Barry (72) had been charged last month with 26 counts of indecent or sexual assault on eight boys and one count of attempted indecent assault on a ninth boy at locations in Cork on various dates between 1986 and 2005.

The boys, who were members of the Catholic Boys Scouts of Ireland, were aged between 12 and 16 at the time of the alleged offences.

At Cork District Court, Det Garda Gary Duggan of Bishopstown Garda station served a book of evidence on Mr Barry.

Sgt Gearoid Davis said the DPP had directed that the matter be dealt with on indictment before a judge and jury.

He applied to have the matter returned to the next sittings of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher granted the application and remanded Mr Barry on continuing bail to appear on Februarty 1st.

Mr Barry’s solicitor, Daithi O Donnabhain said Mr Barry, a retired businessman with an address at Montrose, Firgrove Gardens, Bishopstown, was reserving his position regarding representation and the issue of legal aid.

At the previous hearing in December, Det Garda Duggan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He told the court that when he asked Mr Barry if he had anything to say in reply to the 27 charges, he replied: “No, I don’t - I am so sorry for anyone I hurt.”