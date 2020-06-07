Former Kilkenny hurler killed in crash wore colours with 'pride and distinction'

Tributes have been paid to former star hurler and coach Lester Ryan snr (61) following his death in the village of Gowran, Co Kilkenny.

Mr Ryan, uncle of Lester Ryan who captained the senior All-Ireland Kilkenny hurling team and who retired two years ago, died on Saturday afternoon after his bike and a tractor collided close to his home at around 3.30pm.

Local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick, a former neighbour of Mr Ryan, said the community was devastated at what had happened.

“We are heartbroken to hear of this tragedy. Everyone in the parishes in Gowran and Clara is in complete shock.

“He was a man who wore the maroon of Clara and the black and amber of Kilkenny with great pride and distinction. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Christine and their family.”

Mr Ryan, a married father of three, retired from a coaching position at Leinster Council level. He won two All-Ireland minor hurling medals, three Leinster senior hurling medals and has appeared in two All-Ireland finals.

Emergency services, including two fire units, gardaí and ambulances were called to the scene, but it is understood Mr Ryan died at the scene.

His brother, Harry also played hurling with his local club Clara and was a member of the Kilkenny senior inter-county team from 1983 until 1988.

More recently, he coached young people within the Leinster Council, refereed, and in 2008 managed the Irish Shinty team.

It is the second time the family has been hit by tragedy. A brother, Johnny, Lester jnr’s father, died in a farming accident on the family farm in Dunbell in January, 2015.

Following his father’s death, Lester jnr said his father was “incredibly safety conscious” and had constantly warned his family to be “extra careful” around machinery.