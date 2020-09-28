Former junior minister Michael D’Arcy did not contact ethics watchdog over new job

Former minister of state Michael D’Arcy did not contact the political ethics watchdog prior to taking up a new role with an organisation which lobbies for financial services reform.

However, the former TD and Senator this afternoon insisted he is in full compliance with rules on private sector employment which apply to former ministers and senior officials.

Mr D’Arcy, who served as minister of state with responsibility for financial services, confirmed this morning he will take up a role as chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Managers (IAIM).

The IAIM said in a statement neither it nor Mr D’Arcy will undertake any lobbying activities in the next 12 months in order to maintain compliance with rules which enforce a cooling off period in an effort to prevent a “revolving door” between politics and business.

In an initial statement on Monday morning, the IAIM said Mr D’Arcy alone would not be lobbying, without explicitly outlining the intention of the wider organisation, which says it represents its members to “relevant corporate, political, regulatory media and other stakeholders”.

However, the legislation governing the issue makes clear the cooling off period also precludes someone from taking up a role with an organisation that is carrying on lobbying, even if they directly are not involved in the activity, unless they get permission from the Standards In Public Office Commision (Sipo) to do so.

In a note on its website, Sipo says that former designated public officials “cannot engage in lobbying activities. . . or be employed by, or provide servies to, a person carrying on lobbying activities in specific circumstances”.

Once this was pointed out to the organisation, the IAIM then clarified that it would also be refraining from lobbying, and said that because this was the case, Mr D’Arcy did not have to seek clearance from Sipo to take up the role.

Responsibility

However, in the same note on its website, Sipo says that it is the responsibility of a former designated public official (DPO), such as Mr D’Arcy, to seek consent from Sipo “prior to taking up an offer of employment”.

Even if no lobbying is being done by the group, if the person considers that there is a possibilty that the circumstances which require them to seek clearance under the act, they have to clear their new employment with Sipo, according to guidelines on its website.

“It is the responsibility of the relevant DPO to seek consent prior to taking up an offer of employment (or to provide services),” the guidance reads. “It is possible that an employer may not be carrying out lobbying activities as set out at 1 and 2 above when a person is considering accepting an offer of employment (or to provide services).

“If, however, the person considers that there is a possibility that the specific circumstances of section 22 might arise with the particular employment/provision of service during the person’s cooling-off period, then the person should seek the Commission’s consent to take up the employment/provide the service before accepting the offer of employment or agreeing to provide the service.”

Returns

Publicly available returns show that Mr D’Arcy was lobbied directly by the IAIM in 2017, while he was working as Minister of State for Financial Services. The organisation had a meeting with him and an advisor about several issues, including a controversial tax-break scheme for well-remunerated executives, the Special Assignee Relief Programme (SARP).

Policy towards the funds sector would be overseen by the Department of Finance, where D’Arcy was a junior minister. Both the IAIM and Michael D’Arcy said they are fully aware of Sipo’s guidelines as set out with regards to the responsibilities of former officer holders.In a statement, IAIM said Mr D’Arcy “has always been fully compliant with the guidelines during his time as a politician and will continue to strictly adhere to them now in his new role with the IAIM”.

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty tweeted on Monday morning that “the law doesn’t just ban the former minister from lobbying for a year. The law bans him from being employed by a body that engages in lobbying. Law is clear”.