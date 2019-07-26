Former Irish footballer Paul McGrath issues appeal over missing son

Former Republic of Ireland footballer Paul McGrath has issued a plea to find his son, Paul junior, who has been missing for several days.

He said police in the UK have been informed of his disappearance. McGrath says he is “very concerned” about him.

It is not clear where or when exactly his son was last seen.

In a tweet on Thursday McGrath says: “ Has anyone seen my son Paul in around Hale, Manchester , London or any airports in the past few days?

“Police have been informed but we are very concerned and someone somewhere might have spotted him. Looking for social media help please.”

A spokesman for the National Police Chiefs’ Council confirmed Greater Manchester Police were investigating the missing persons case.