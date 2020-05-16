Former Fianna Fáil minister Gerard Brady dies at the age of 82

Former Fianna Fáil minister Gerard Brady has died at the age of 82.

Brady, who was first elected to the Dáil in 1977, died at home in Donnybrook, Dublin, on Saturday. He was appointed minister for education under taoiseach Charles Haughey in 1982. He also served as minister of state in the department of the environment.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin paid tribute to Mr Brady following his death, describing him as a “dedicated public servant and a true gentleman” who had had “a long and distinguished career in national politics”.

“Gerard put environmental issues to the fore. He was ahead of his time in this regard,” Mr Martin said.

“As an optician by trade he would dedicate a month of his year travelling to Africa for humanitarian work. Over his lifetime he gave over many months volunteering in Sierra Leone, Uganda, and many other African countries using his skills as an optician to help those less fortunate.”

Mr Brady is survived by his wife Antoinette and his children Natalie, Cormac, Kieran, and Brian.